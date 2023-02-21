Dementia Babble: Joe Screams Ukrainian Flags Fly Across America from US Homes

During his speech today, Joe Biden screamed that Ukrainian flags are flying from American homes across his country.

Ukraine has captured his heart.

“All across my country…Ukrainian flags fly from American homes!”

Does he think he’s the President of Ukraine?

Watch:

After Joe Biden’s train ride to Ukraine for a photo op and a faked air raid alert during which he gave out another $500 million, he posted a tweet declaring that Ukraine has his heart (and our money).

On President’s Day, Biden tweeted, “I knew I would be back,” and included a picture of a message he scrawled to the Ukrainian president Zelensky.


Actually, East Palestine should have captured his heart. Americans struggling under Bidenflation should capture his heart. Crime, drugs, and illegal immigration should capture his heart. It would if he cared about anything at all.

HE GOT A LOT OF HEAT WITH THAT REMARK


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

The title says it all.
America is the laughing stock of the world.

1
Reply
