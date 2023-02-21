Dementia Babble: Joe Screams Ukrainian Flags Fly Across America from US Homes

During his speech today, Joe Biden screamed that Ukrainian flags are flying from American homes across his country.

Ukraine has captured his heart.

“All across my country…Ukrainian flags fly from American homes!”

Does he think he’s the President of Ukraine?

Watch:

After Joe Biden’s train ride to Ukraine for a photo op and a faked air raid alert during which he gave out another $500 million, he posted a tweet declaring that Ukraine has his heart (and our money).

On President’s Day, Biden tweeted, “I knew I would be back,” and included a picture of a message he scrawled to the Ukrainian president Zelensky.

Kyiv has captured a part of my heart. I knew I would be back. pic.twitter.com/5HYcoEL47Y — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023



Actually, East Palestine should have captured his heart. Americans struggling under Bidenflation should capture his heart. Crime, drugs, and illegal immigration should capture his heart. It would if he cared about anything at all.

HE GOT A LOT OF HEAT WITH THAT REMARK

This is what you tweet on Presidents’ Day?! What about love for AMERICA? — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) February 20, 2023

Let’s be real. They have captured your pockets.. where you & your son have been laundering money for decades. You are not fooling anyone with a brain — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) February 20, 2023

Of course it has… you and Hunter have made millions from them. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 20, 2023

Is this when you blackmailed Ukraine to protect your son? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 20, 2023

10% brought you back, Big Guy? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 21, 2023

You are the GREATEST President Ukraine has ever had…. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 20, 2023

Just stay there. Nobody will miss you. — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) February 20, 2023

