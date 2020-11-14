Democracy Alliance operative says white women maintain white supremacy

Democracy Alliance’s Julie Kohler — a very far-left, Soros-backed organization and a very far-left woman — says white women take an active role in maintaining white supremacy. They weaponize their identities against, especially, black men, according to her.

What does that even mean? She is stereotyping white women and that is racist.

To her, if you think for yourself and prefer Republicanism as opposed to socialism and communism, you are fomenting white supremacy.

The hard-left defines white supremacy as whites having a leading role in this country based on their numbers. In other words, every successful white person needs to be subjugated.

This whole ‘oppression’ issue she mentions in the clip below is bizarre. Black people can do anything anyone else can do. It’s the best country in the world.

This is a narrative created WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. It’s gibberish.

Watch:

Amidst a lengthy MSNBC segment attacking white women, the Democracy Alliance’s @juliekkohler1 says: “white women have taken an active role in the maintenance of white supremacy … white women weaponize their identities against, especially, black men” pic.twitter.com/VSRjbRd8gf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2020