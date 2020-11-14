Gov Newsom didn’t follow guidelines to attend a party

Governor Newsom is good at ordering Californians to wear a mask all the time and lockdown for the holidays. However, just this week, he attended a large birthday party in Napa Valley. The rules are for you, peasants, not the elite.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the governor attended a birthday party for his political advisor at the upscale French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley.

The dinner the night of Nov. 6 at the famed French Laundry in Yountville in Napa County brought together at least 12 people to celebrate the 50th birthday of Jason Kinney, a longtime friend, and political adviser to Newsom who is also a partner at the lobbying firm Axiom Advisors. In addition to the governor, his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was in attendance, The Chronicle reported.

It was more than the three households.

Meanwhile, New York is preparing for another full lockdown.

THEY’RE IN OUR HOMES

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Wednesday slapping a ten-person cap on gatherings in private residences. That includes apartments and houses. It will mean many families for even small Thanksgiving dinners will have to be canceled or risk moving ahead in violation of state fiat.

The despots are in our homes. They say the problem of the virus spreading is in the living room, not outdoor gatherings. If that is the case, why are they shutting down New York City schools, forcing children into the living rooms?

The virus rate has allegedly gone up to about 3%, and the children are at 1.6%, so leave them in school.

Cuomo, dumb as he is, said he doesn’t want the vaccine in New York until Biden is in charge. Therefore, President Trump said he wouldn’t send the first vaccines to New York. Now Governor Cuomo and the media claim Trump won’t send the vaccine out of revenge.

Huh?