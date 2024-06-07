Democrat Administration Robs FEMA to Pay for Illegal Immigration

According to GovTech, in August 2023, FEMA’s cash stockpile for disaster response ran out just as Hurricane Idalia hit as a Category 4 hurricane. It caused $3.6 billion in damages throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund will run out of money by August.

Our country is bankrupt. We can’t pay our bills without borrowing, and they have to go to Congress for more money to pay for hurricanes, fires, and other disasters after the money was spent on illegal aliens who don’t belong here.

They will be $7million in the red by September.

Last year, they got billions of dollars to prop up disaster relief. Biden’s administration drains some of the money in at least two agencies, who then need to ask for more money for Americans.

Simon Hankinson, a Senior Research Fellow in the Border Security and Immigration Center at The Heritage Foundation, explained some of the costs:

FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program is already being siphoned for over $332 million “to assist communities receiving noncitizens released from custody,” which means housing migrants here illegally at the border, then transporting them to places like New York City. New York has been promised $104 million from this pot, though at a burn rate of $8 million a day, it won’t last long. Big city mayors gripe about a few buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, but the main train delivering migrants to their sidewalks is driven by DHS, using FEMA money.

And the Biden administration is getting even more brazen. FEMA grant money, unlike its Disaster Relief and Flood Insurance programs, doesn’t require the president to declare a federal disaster—which would at least highlight the self-defeating results of his policies. So it should come as no surprise that DHS, in its fiscal 2024 budget, already asked for a directly appropriated $83.5 million for FEMA Shelter and Services Program grants to “nonprofits and local entities to provide support to noncitizens released from DHS custody.”

Furthermore, DHS asked for $800 million—$650 million more than last year—“for communities to support migrants who have been released from DHS custody pending the outcome of their immigration proceedings.” Bear in mind that with the asylum system backlogged as never before, this outcome would be far in the future in most cases. The money would come from a $4 billion “Southwest Border Contingency” fund in DHS’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget.

The Biden administration is robbing our emergency funds to pay for more and more illegal aliens, and putting Americans last.

