The AP called the Pennsylvania senate seat held by incumbent Bob Casey for Dave McCormick at 4:09 this afternoon. However, Casey will not concede.

Casey said that there were more than 100,000 votes still to be counted and that he was not conceding the race.

“Pennsylvania is where our democratic process was born. We must allow that process to play out and ensure that every vote that is eligible to be counted will be counted. That is what Pennsylvania deserves,” Casey said.

According to the AP, McCormick was leading by more than 30,000 votes when the AP called the race; it said in a report, “Though there were an estimated 91,000 votes still outstanding, there were not enough in areas supporting Casey for him to make up the difference.”

Sen. Casey spoke out for the first time since the announcement tonight at 7:12 p.m. His campaign released this statement, saying in part, “I have dedicated my life to making sure Pennsylvanians’ voices are heard, whether on the floor of the Senate or in a free and fair election.”

Dedicating his life to the people means that he voted 98% of the time with Chuck Schumer. He’s been a rubber stamp for Chuck for 18 years.