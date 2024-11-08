Mike Davis Warns Tish James Her “Fat ***” Could End Up “in Prison”

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who ran on the Get Trump ticket, threatened Donald Trump yesterday while standing beside Gov. Kathy Hochul, who also threatened Donald Trump.

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result. We are prepared to fight back once again,” Letitia James said.

“This is not the time to be fearful, New York. But faithful. And steadfast. Knowing that I, as the attorney general, along with my entire team, are guardians of the law. And we are prepared, my friends, to fight back,” she said.

She vowed to continue the lawfare cases.

Benny Johnson spoke with Donald Trump’s attorney, Mike Davis, who warned Tish James not to violate Donald Trump’s or anyone’s civil rights, or he’ll put her “fat a$$ in prison.”

Davis said to Benny: Let me just say this to big Tish James, the New York Attorney General. I dare you. I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here, sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time, and we will put your fat a** in prison for conspiracy against rights, and I promise you that. So think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s constitutional rights. It’s not going to happen again.

Benny responded: We’ve been warning people on the show, Mike, this isn’t the same Trump administration. Stop messing around. Don’t rig elections; don’t illegally vote. Don’t try the funny business because we know the team this time, and they are not effing around.

Tish better back off. New York can’t battle with the federal government and win, especially with lawfare. Don’t feel sorry for her. She hasn’t just bullied Donald Trump and his family, depriving them of their civil rights.

Trump’s lawyer Mike Davis issues dark warning to NY AG Letitia James: “I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump… listen here, sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time and we will put your fatass in prison for conspiracy against rights.” pic.twitter.com/FfGGxzsaq6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2024