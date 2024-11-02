Democrat Brutally Beats a Stranger with a Trump Hat

A 60-year-old male has been arrested for beating a Trump supporter inside a Bath, New York grocery store over the victim’s “Trump 2024” hat, police say.

Robert Yott, 60, was arrested following an incident at Tops Friendly Markets. He baldy beat a complete stranger. Yott went up to him in a very aggressive manner and started an argument.

Police say Yott punched the victim in the mouth and head multiple times. The victim’s teeth broke, and their mouth became bloody because of the attack, which appeared to be a random act of violence.

Yott was charged with second-degree assault (a class D felony) and fourth-degree criminal mischief (a class A misdemeanor).

Yott is in the Steuben County Jail awaiting arraignment. He was not granted bail.

