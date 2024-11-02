NY DEC Loons Kidnap a Pet Squirrel & Raccoon & Kill Them

Ten Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers raided the home of a couple who ran an animal rescue in New York. They forced him to stand outside for five hours and grilled his wife. They stole his pet squirrel and raccoon and euthanized them. The couple had the squirrel for seven years.

Imagine being raided by Environmental Conservation workers. Is there any government agent who can’t bully Americans?

Ironically, they grilled his wife about her immigration status. You can’t make this stuff up. Meanwhile, foreign criminal gangs run the streets of New York City.

The homeowner has no idea why the agents raided their home.

Peanuts the Squirrel was famous. You can see his clips here.

The owners of #Peanut the squirrel are going nuclear on government officials in New York, accusing the state of abusing power and wasting taxpayer funds to seize and kill their pet. Watch their full interview on @TMZLive here: https://t.co/1rXzVTABx1 pic.twitter.com/rtHpBOl14x — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2024