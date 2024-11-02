NY DEC Loons Kidnap a Pet Squirrel & Raccoon & Kill Them

By
M DOWLING
-
1
36

Ten Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers raided the home of a couple who ran an animal rescue in New York. They forced him to stand outside for five hours and grilled his wife. They stole his pet squirrel and raccoon and euthanized them. The couple had the squirrel for seven years.

Imagine being raided by Environmental Conservation workers. Is there any government agent who can’t bully Americans?

Ironically, they grilled his wife about her immigration status. You can’t make this stuff up. Meanwhile, foreign criminal gangs run the streets of New York City.

The homeowner has no idea why the agents raided their home.

Peanuts the Squirrel was famous. You can see his clips here.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz