Democrat cities’ anti-police, pro-criminal policies

Over the weekend, at least 21 people were shot, seven critically, one fatally, at a party attended by hundreds in Southeast Washington, the nation’s capital. Multiple gunmen opened fire at a block party. Democrats run the district and they want to make it a state so they can have even more say in government.

Looting, violence, and rioting, which Democrats signaled is okay, is taking Chicago apart right now over an officer-involved shooting.

Seattle rioters were breaking into banks over the weekend.

The media loves the criminals too. Take a look at rioter fashions at the Washington Post. They love their anarchist-communists.

As author James S. Soviero wrote earlier, families are fleeing the Upper West Side of Manhattan, an upscale, high rent district in New York City. Three upper crust hotels house lunatics without homes and they are terrorizing the neighborhood. Hard-left Governor Andrew Cuomo, with his no-bail laws, and communist Mayor Bill de Blasio with all his anti-police rules and laws, have ruined New York City. The rest of the state will follow.

Wherever you go in the city, you are likely to find homeless sharing swigs of liquor without masks or social distancing, urinating on the street, masturbating wherever, and our luxury hotels in the Upper West Side illegally housed pedophiles next to neighborhood playgrounds.

Crime is up dramatically, but de Blasio has stripped the police force budget by $1billion in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Police are castrated and cannot do their jobs.

De Blasio said he would sue President Trump if he attempted to intervene in the New York City crime surge.

Just another day in New York City. pic.twitter.com/8I2YDhGOHf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

New York Dr. David Samadi stood in the middle of Madison Ave., in downtown Manhattan and filmed what the city looks like on a typical Saturday afternoon.

It literally looks like a ghost town. All that’s missing are the tumbleweeds rolling by.

Many of New York’s wealthy residents fled months ago – taking their disposable income and their tax dollars with them – and there are fears they may never come back.

Congratulations Mayor DeBlasio! The traffic has been solved in downtown Manhattan, because everyone has left! pic.twitter.com/jprTuSxEY8 — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) August 8, 2020

At a press conference on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said of the wealthiest residents who have long left the city: ‘I literally talk to people all day long who are in their Hamptons house who also lived here, or in their Hudson Valley house or in their Connecticut weekend house, and I say, ‘You gotta come back, when are you coming back?’

”We’ll go to dinner, I’ll buy you a drink. Come over, I’ll cook.’

How about you bring back bail and stop the pro-criminal, anti-police, anti-resident policies, Andy?

There is a mass exodus going on in New York City. Mayor DeBlasio was handed the greatest city in the world & he absolutely destroyed it in record tim-ing. Crime is up to record numbers. The economy is failing. With the amount of talent & intelli-gence in New York City… — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) August 8, 2020

…it is unbelievable to see it in this condition. We are the city that every single person from around the globe thinks of when they think of America. I’m too busy saving lives as a doctor, but I know if I ran & became Mayor I could do a far better job than this guy! — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) August 8, 2020