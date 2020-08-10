Looting, vandalism, assaults on police after justified shooting

The sociopaths hit the streets after an officer-involved shooting in Chicago. They hit the Gold Coast Magnificent Mile. They looted, smashed windows, and attacked the police. A male in his late teens or early twenties was shot. A rumor went around that it was a boy and somehow the media thinks that is an excuse.

Multiple streets and bridges were closed down.

This is what happened according to ABC7:

One person was hospitalized Sunday after shots were exchanged between Chicago police and an individual in Englewood.

Police responded about 2:30 p.m. to the 5700-block of South Racine Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. When officers arrived, they found a young male suspect who matched the description given, police said. He appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Police tried to confront him in a nearby alley, but he reportedly ran from officers, pulled out a gun and began shooting at them.

“They confronted him. He fled on foot. Short foot pursuit,” Deputy Chief Yolanda Talley said. “During the foot pursuit, the offender turned and fired shots at the officers. The officers then returned, discharging their weapons.”

Several officers shot at the individual, hitting him, police said.

Crowds then maced officers, threw bricks through police car windows, and so on.

Instead of locking the hoodlums up, police said they want to talk to them and listen to them. Mayor Lightfoot gave one of her ‘inspirational’ speeches pleading with them to report criminals.

This is the weak policing that Democrats want for all of us.

