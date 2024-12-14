Democrat DA Will Seek Death for Murderers of Joceyln Nungaray

Harris County DA Kim Ogg has officially announced that her office will notify the court today that they will seek the death penalty for Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos.

Kim Ogg is a Democrat. She said that any of Donald Trump’s policies would likely have prevented the rape and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

The two murdering rapists broke the law coming into the country and then quickly committed this horrific crime. DA Ogg said Texas wants to send a message that this will not be tolerated.

They tossed her in a watery ditch after they were done with her. There is no question there is powerful evidence they committed the crime.

Thank you @HarrisCountyDAO Kim Ogg. Hard to think of a more deserving case for the death penalty than this. pic.twitter.com/SoCfuwjxuE — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 13, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email