Democrat DA Will Seek Death for Murderers of Joceyln Nungaray

Harris County DA Kim Ogg has officially announced that her office will notify the court today that they will seek the death penalty for Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos.

Jocelyn Nungaray, still wearing braces.

Kim Ogg is a Democrat. She said that any of Donald Trump’s policies would likely have prevented the rape and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

The two murdering rapists broke the law coming into the country and then quickly committed this horrific crime. DA Ogg said Texas wants to send a message that this will not be tolerated.

They tossed her in a watery ditch after they were done with her. There is no question there is powerful evidence they committed the crime.


