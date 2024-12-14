Slews of Petty Dems Will Be No Shows at the Inauguration

Getting off to an oppositional start, more than a dozen congressional Democrats, mostly far-left, plan to sit out President-elect Trump’s inauguration, and many more are anxiously grappling with whether to attend, Axios has learned.

Some are boycotting Trump, and others want to show that they will resist the President.

According to Axios, “They bear scars from J6.” They are still pretending it was an insurrection and was somehow worse than their communist/anarchist allies burning down cities.

Lock ‘Em Up

People on the J6 panel are angry. Trump said they should be locked up. They ran a Soviet-style Star Chamber and tossed evidence. Liz Cheney appears to have colluded with her star witness. Maybe they should be investigated.

“For somebody who he said he’s going to lock me up, I don’t see the excitement in going to see his inauguration,” former Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told Axios.

Apparently a large group of Democrat legislators plan to boycott my father’s inauguration, which is great as it will make room for a lot more actual patriots to attend. They have my complete and total endorsement to stay at home. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 14, 2024

Some of the resistors will pretend it’s because of MLK Day events.

Incoming Progressive Caucus chair Greg Casar (D-Texas), who hasn’t decided whether to attend, told Axios, “I think you’ll have some number of Democrats who go and a substantial number who don’t.”

“There are civil rights organizations that are trying to set up alternatives,” said Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), adding that Trump’s inauguration “seems like the worst place to spend Martin Luther King Day.”

Several progressives predicted that the boycott won’t be confined solely to the party’s left flank. However, the people they think aren’t progressives are progressives.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) told Axios he “cannot be a part of that spectacle” as someone who was “locked in my office … as the insurrectionists tried to overthrow our government.”

“I was trapped in the [House] gallery on Jan. 6,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) said, explaining her intention to skip the ceremonies.

No matter what Donald Trump does, they will resist. They will not work with the new president.

BREAKING Democrats are planning to boycott President Trump’s inauguration. Trump won by a LANDSLIDE. I don’t care how mad they are DONALD TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/Z2Lcz7MHhA — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) December 14, 2024

