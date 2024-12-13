Nancy Pelosi Injured in Luxembourg

Some reports say Nancy Pelosi broke a hip in Luxembourg. In any case, she was injured at an event and is hospitalized. If true, a broken hip is a serious injury. We wish her no harm. She honestly believes in Marxism and devious politics. However, she has trouble with speech and is now falling. At 82, she should consider retiring and taking Mitch McConnell with her.

That being said, we wish her a quick recovery and a happy retirement.

It’s bad karma to wish ill on anyone, and we don’t, but if she retires, we’d be very happy.

NEWS Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized after sustaining an injury. pic.twitter.com/8cm9T8CwXB — Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 13, 2024

