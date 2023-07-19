Exec Says Climate’s Weaponized as Fink Drops the Term ‘ESG’

Project Veritas released an undercover video today exposing the duplicitous nature of ESG. In the clip, Siemens Energy’s Executive Director explains how they profit from the Inflation Reduction Act, which spends money and causes more inflation.

“Where actually [The Inflation Reduction Act]’s causing inflation because there is a bunch of money being spent… It’s an oxymoron,” says the Director, Mr. Fangmeier.

Siemens Energy, a $33 billion company, makes its money off gas turbines even though it promotes itself as a green energy company.

Mr. Fangmeier says that CEOs of energy companies will be replaced if they say they will fully comply with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) even if they lose money, even though his company appears to do so publicly.

In 2021, Project Veritas caught a CNN technical director saying they are moving away from COVID, so now they will use climate change to terrify everyone into submission.

Meanwhile, beware of the changing language.

Larry Fink said he has stopped using the term “ESG” because it is weaponized. Fink doesn’t seem to understand that HE uses it as a weapon.

ESG’s problem is it allows powerful asset managers and elitists in the globalist organizations to force investors to invest in their ideological products. The ideology won’t disappear if the name changes.

Despite criticisms, Fink told Fox Business that BlackRock invests $380 billion globally in fossil fuel concerns while also investing in renewables favored by the political progressives.

He said that fact had led BlackRock to take incoming fire from both political wings.

On FOX Business, Fink said ESG as a term has been “weaponized by the far left and weaponized by the far right. And we lose the conversation.”

“Our clients are coming to BlackRock more today than ever in history,” Fink added. “So despite all the narrative, because we’re a fiduciary, we do what our clients are asking them, and we have good performance, and we’ve been right on market calls.”

Maybe he could then explain why ALL companies are shoving crazy gender ideology down our throats, along with extremism on climate change and other favored leftist ideals.

