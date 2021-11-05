You Have to Pass Biden’s Bills to Know What’s In Them -Answers After Passage

















The House will vote today on President Biden’s sweeping Build Back Better plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Buden said he’d answer lawmakers’ questions AFTER the bill is passed. You have to vote for it to know what is in it.

Biden said he would call lawmakers and answer questions once the packages had both passed. Some Democrats criticized the president for failing to press liberal lawmakers in the House to vote for his infrastructure bill before leaving for Europe last week, The Washington Examiner reported.

“I’m asking every member of the House of Representatives to vote ‘yes’ on both these bills right now,” the president said during his remarks on the economy at the White House on Friday. “Send the infrastructure bill to my desk. Send the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to the Senate.”

“If your No. 1 issue is the cost of living, your No. 1 priority should be to see Congress pass these bills,” Biden said. The Congressional Budget Office’s estimate could be weeks away, however.

He added, “Passing these bills will say clearly to the American people, ‘We hear your voices. We’re going to invest in your hopes, helping secure a brighter future for yourself and your families, and make sure America wins the future in the process.'”

The bills are big permanent welfare bills with communistic mandates that affect every area of our lives. They turn the US into a welfare state.

MCCARTHY SAVAGED PELOSI’S BILL TODAY

House Minority Leader savaged Nancy Pelosi and her [communist] bills. He noted that she travels to Europe over-and-over instead of working for the American public.

The bills were rushed and are very long.

McCarthy quoted the NY Times which even commented on the sharp leftward turn of the Democrat Party. Oh, and by the way, even the Wharton School says the Build Back Better, Great Reset, bill is actually $4 trillion.

Watch:

