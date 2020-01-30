Democrat Icon Lev Parnas Was Ejected from the Senate

Lev Parnas, the grifter who is under indictment for federal felonies, was invited to attend the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday. He is the Democrat’s latest star since he shared a four-month-old phone call with no relevance. Democrats think it somehow indicts the President.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer invited Parnas to the Senate as his guest. Unfortunately, electronics of any kind are banned from the chamber. Lev has an ankle bracelet while out on parole so he can’t escape, flee the country.

He was denied entrance to the Senate over his ankle bracelet.

There is such irony in a potential criminal, who is a Democrat star, attempting to attend the impeachment trial to say the President is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Republicans were surprised that Schumer would invite a man under indictment for multiple felonies.

Chuck Schumer inviting Lev Parnas to today’s Senate proceedings is just further proof that this is nothing more than a political circus. pic.twitter.com/iuNzlMXIcl — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) January 29, 2020

Here is Lev with his army of groupies making his way to court.

Breaking: Lev Parnas making his way to the United States Senate pic.twitter.com/fRrwkaiyJr — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 29, 2020

He did say he planned to make news. He claims most of the President’s cabinet and supporters all knew about alleged quid pro quo but he never presents proof.

8. Lev Parnas plans to make news on Lindsey Graham today. Lindsey Graham was in the loop and they will discuss it more later today. I had not heard Lindsey Graham mentioned until today. pic.twitter.com/77TmHGwn2i — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 29, 2020

And here he is as he is blocked from entering the Senate chamber.

Lev Parnas was not allowed into the Senate gallery today after Sen. Schumer gave him a ticket. More here: https://t.co/waEBAJdf5y — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 29, 2020

The Democrat star can’t get in because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet and facing prison for criminal behavior.

Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the trial. Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery…because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies! #CantMakeItUp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 29, 2020

As Senator Cruz hashtagged, you “can’t make this stuff up.”