Democrat Judge Thinks Gov Abbott’s paralysis is something to joke about

A Democratic judge in Texas apologized Friday for saying the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, “hates trees because one fell on him,” a reference to an accident 35 years ago which left Abbott paralyzed from the waist down, Fox News reports.

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt think it’s funny to mock the serious, life-changing disability of her political opponent.

This was her idea of a joke during a discussion at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin about the Texas Legislature overriding local ordinances such as one in the state capital regarding the cutting down of trees. The panel and the audience laughed. Lovely people.

She apologized but people like her shouldn’t bother. She obviously doesn’t mean it.

“In my panel today at the Texas Tribune Festival on ‘Public Enragement’ I spoke about the importance of being able to disagree without being disagreeable. Then I said something disagreeable,” Eckhardt said in a statement, according to The Texas Tribune. “I want to apologize to Governor Abbott. I made a flippant comment that was inappropriate. The comment did nothing to further the debate I was participating in, much less further the political discourse in our community, state, and nation. While the Governor and I disagree on a number of issues, that is no excuse to be disagreeable.”

It was more than “disagreeable.” It was nasty and wholly lacking in compassion.

Abbott, 61, was left paralyzed from the waist down since 1984 when an oak tree fell on him while he was jogging in Houston. He has used a wheelchair ever since.

Eckhardt is another hack from the party of caring and compassion.

When President Trump didn’t mock a man for his disability, it was front-page news for days. We’re sure the media will pick right up on this.