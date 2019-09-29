Top Biden campaign advisers write to news & cable networks to ban Rudy

Two top Biden campaign advisers sent a letter to the leaders of news and cable networks and some anchors, claiming that Giuliani’s appearance on news networks is giving the lawyer and his “false, debunked conspiracy theories” undeserved credibility.

The Daily Beast first reported the story and the letter has since been shared on social media.

“While you often fact check his statements in real-time during your discussions, that is no longer enough,” the letter says. “By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation.”

“While you have been aggressive in pushing back on him in real-time, it is well known that the dedicated liar always has the advantage, pushing out outlandish falsehoods and disinformation in the knowledge that it is hard for the corrections to catch up,” the letter reads, according to the Daily Beast.

BIDEN’S A FASCIST NOW

Joe Biden now believes he has the right to get the former mayor of New York City banned from the airways. He’s a perfect Democrat.

If Rudy is inaccurate, then let the American public figure it out. One of the main reasons they are afraid of Rudy is they don’t want to hear, see, or know anything about possible corruption by Joe Biden or his son Hunter.

Nothing has been debunked as the letter states, nothing.

When Democrats get back into office, they will silence all political opponents.

In a text response to The Daily Beast, Giuliani said the Biden letter “sounds like the usual left-wing censorship. Everything I say is supported by such as today, affidavits and statements. They are the ones who have covered up pay for play for at least 5 years.”

In a tweet, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale quipped, “Can we request the removal of Democrats on TV that push hoaxes? Wait, but then who would do the interviews?”

Rudy Giuliani brought receipts. pic.twitter.com/METg8eiWHb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2019

HE GAVE ANOTHER CRAZY INTERVIEW THIS WEEK

WQAD-TV’s Denise Hnytka was talking with Biden on Friday about the unemployment rate in Iowa and mentioned that President Donald Trump won the state by 10 percent in 2016, The Washington Times reported.

It’s a bizarre exchange with Biden refusing to explain why voters should pick him. He’s creepy and so are his campaign workers.