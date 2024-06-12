Democrat Radicals Never Get Arrested

There were NO arrests at the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protest on Saturday. People trashed the park next to the White House and vandalized several monuments.

A White House spokesman said protesters have the right to assemble outside the White House but condemned Hamas. They want it both ways.

“President Biden has always been clear that every American has the right to peacefully express their views,” spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

“But he has also always been clear that anti-Semitism, violent rhetoric, and endorsing murderous terrorist organizations like Hamas is repugnant, dangerous, and against everything we stand for as a country,” reports Free Beacon.

Meanwhile, elderly pro-life people peacefully protesting at a Planned Parenthood facility were given jail sentences. The praying grandma is going to prison for two years.

Teens who left scuff marks on a Pride mural on the road were arrested and charged with first-degree malicious mischief. They didn’t throw bottles at law enforcement and didn’t vandalize hundred-year-old statues. If the artists don’t want the Pride mural to get dirty, they need to refrain from painting it on the road.

Related