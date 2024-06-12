Democrat Radicals Never Get Arrested

M DOWLING
There were NO arrests at the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protest on Saturday. People trashed the park next to the White House and vandalized several monuments.

A White House spokesman said protesters have the right to assemble outside the White House but condemned Hamas. They want it both ways.

Pro-Hamas Democrat Protest

“President Biden has always been clear that every American has the right to peacefully express their views,” spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

“But he has also always been clear that anti-Semitism, violent rhetoric, and endorsing murderous terrorist organizations like Hamas is repugnant, dangerous, and against everything we stand for as a country,”  reports Free Beacon.

Meanwhile, elderly pro-life people peacefully protesting at a Planned Parenthood facility were given jail sentences. The praying grandma is going to prison for two years.

Teens who left scuff marks on a Pride mural on the road were arrested and charged with first-degree malicious mischief. They didn’t throw bottles at law enforcement and didn’t vandalize hundred-year-old statues. If the artists don’t want the Pride mural to get dirty, they need to refrain from painting it on the road.


