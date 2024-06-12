Dems Turn US Labor Market Into a “Temp Agency” for Foreigners

Half of the abysmal job ‘growth’ went to immigrants, including illegal immigrants.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the foreign-born population filled 840,000 new jobs over the last seven months.

The overall labor force participation rate declined to 62.5% compared to 62.7% for April. The pre-pandemic level was 63.3%.

“Nearly half of all job growth since October can be attributed to various immigrant groups, including illegal immigrants, showing a far weaker economy than suggested,” the Republican-led House Budget Committee said.

Economist E.J. Antoni: All of the net job growth over the last year has gone to foreign-born workers (a category which the Labor Dept. admits includes illegal aliens).

All of the net job growth over the last year has gone to foreign-born workers, (a category which the Labor Dept. admits includes illegal aliens) while native-born Americans have lost a net 300k jobs: pic.twitter.com/00JM18A8Uf — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) June 7, 2024

We lost 750,000 jobs in just two months. We only added part-time jobs and foreigners are getting them. Americans are losing jobs.

“The Biden administration has basically turned the U.S. labor market into a Temp Agency for foreign workers. American workers aren’t getting jobs – they’re losing them…” pic.twitter.com/4l9voc4pcw — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) June 11, 2024

