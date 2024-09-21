SEC to Punish Elon for Missing Testimony About Buying Twitter

According to Politico, the Securities and Exchange Commission plans to seek sanctions against Elon Musk after he missed previously scheduled testimony for the regulator’s investigation into his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, as per a court filing.

It was the second time the billionaire tech mogul skipped out on testifying for the probe of the acquisition of the social media site now known as X.

“The Court must make clear that Musk’s gamesmanship and delay tactics must cease,” SEC attorneys wrote in the filing.

The SEC is on a fishing expedition to put X, Elon Musk, and speech under their control. Joe Biden told the agencies to look at Musk’s purchase. The SEC obeys.

The weaponized SEC is also investigating Mr. Musk’s pro-Trump PAC.

Lawfare at its finest. Biden said he is not suggesting Musk is doing anything inappropriate, but he should be looked at (investigated). This is the president who allows Chinese communists to buy up farmland near key military bases. This is the man who supports radicals of pro-Palestine, Antifa, and BLM.

Corrupt lawfare at its finest. The SEC will sanction Elon Musk in its Twitter acquisition probe Biden RIGHT AFTER Elon bought Twitter: “There’s a lot of ways [to get him].” pic.twitter.com/Uq6dW0Et3K — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) September 20, 2024