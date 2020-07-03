Governor Newsom excludes his winery from the shutdown order

Governor Gavin Newsom of California closed all wineries and other businesses in 19 counties in California.

Those counties included Fresno, Kern, Kings, Merced, and Tulare in the Central Valley.

The closures included restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, cardrooms, and bars. Gov. Newsom’s winery and tasting room in Napa Valley remained open as of the July 1, 2020 order.

The zoo? An open-air activity? Who did they trace back to the zoo?

Madera Co. wineries were exempt from the July 1, 2020 order from the Governor. Gov. Newsom owns stock in , which includes a winery in Napa Valley’s Oakville.

These aren’t small shares. The Newsom couple made $600,000 from them in 2018.

While the numbers of COVID cases are much higher in Fresno Co. than in Napa Co., which is where PlumpJack Estate Winery is, it’s not a good look.

