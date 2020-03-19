Trump shames NBC reporter after she asks her accusatory question

Aggressive, accusatory NBC News reporter Kristen Welker told the President at today’s presser that he knew the pandemic was coming, and then asked, “So, why was the United States not prepared with more testing and supplies?”

The President responded:

“We were very prepared. And the only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media. The media has not treated it fairly. I’ll tell you how prepared I was. I called for a ban from people coming in from China long before anybody thought it was… In fact, it was your network. I believe they called me a racist because I did that.”

“It was made the people in the room they called me racist and other words because I did that because I went so early. So when you say we weren’t prepared had I let these tens of thousands of people come in from China a day we would have had something right now that would have been, that you wouldn’t have even recognized compared to where we are…”

“So when you say I wasn’t prepared, I was the first one to do the ban. Now the countries are following what I did. But the media doesn’t acknowledge that. They know it’s true but they don’t want to write about it.”

She should be shamed by this, but she wasn’t. Welker tried to continue her tirade. These reporters are arrogant and think they have the right to say anything they want, any way they want.

They need to come off their self-constructed pedestals. No one thinks all that much of them, certainly not as much as they think of themselves.

Watch:

President Trump announced that he was restricting Travel to and from China on January 31st The media called him Racist. Joe Biden called him Xenophobic. Just 17 days earlier @WHO promoted Chinese propaganda saying Coronavirus wasn’t contagious.pic.twitter.com/jwCr5CN4mf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 19, 2020

It wasn’t only the media who attacked the President for his early travel ban that looks brilliant in hindsight. A poster reminded us of Chuck Schumer’s comment in early February:

While the President was acting on the travel ban of China, the Democrats were impeaching the President, distracting him from the job. They cared nothing of the danger ahead. Only the President acted and he did so under great duress, not only from the impeachment but also from the constant insults and attacks by the media.

Why didn’t they have millions of each of these medical devices? Ask Nancy Pelosi. She knew about it 14 years ago.

Another NBC reporter actually said that China helped delay the virus. That person, Keir Simmons, is actually spreading Communist propaganda.

NBC’s @KeirSimmons said that China “Helped” the Europe and America by “Delaying” the arrival Coronavirus and says China is now worried about the rest of the world re-infecting them.. China Covered Up the initial Outbreak and could have stopped it from spreading… pic.twitter.com/8AUuDKGfqE — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 19, 2020

He scolded the media for their dishonest stories and for siding with China against the U.S. administration:

President Trump blasts the Mainstream Media: "They are siding with China" pic.twitter.com/hUPtIH2A6m — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 19, 2020