Democrats Approved 235 Radical Judges to Stop Trump’s Agenda

Far-left Democrat Dick Dubin has gotten 235 crazy judges appointed to lifetime judgeships, but he’s not finished. RINOs who question patriotic Americans for positions in Trump’s Cabinet better not have approved radical judges.

Senate Democrats confirmed their 235th judge under President Joe Biden, eclipsing the 234 judges confirmed during President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration.

“The Democrats are trying to stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out the door,” Trump said at the end of November in a social media post on X. “Republican Senators need to Show Up and Hold the Line—No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!”

Biden’s puppeteers have now appointed about a fourth of the overall federal judiciary, with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., leading the Senate Judiciary Committee.

First Liberty is keeping an eye on several nominees whose records have generated significant controversy and opposition. The following are waiting for a confirmation vote:

Adeel Mangi – concerning affiliation to a radical, anti-Semitic organization.

Ryan Park – argued for more severe restrictions on houses of worship during the pandemic.

Karla Campbell – former legal advisor to an organization with extreme views on immigration, the police, public safety, and labor.

Noel Wise – espoused bizarre legal theories on gender and the First Amendment.

Democrats are counting on these crazy judges to stop Donald Trump’s freedom agenda.

