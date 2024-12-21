LI Snipers Are Going to Shoot Down Threatening Drones

Long Island snipers have permission to take down drones because of the potential threat they may pose. They can track the drones from miles away and take them down.

They don’t have federal approval yet, but Nassau Country legislator Bruce Blakeman said they always have the right to shoot down potential threats. That doesn’t only apply to drones.

I guess Nassau County has had enough of the BS.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said his officers are ready. He has world-renowned snipers. Blakeman said he was going to protect the people in his country.

