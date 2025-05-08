Democrats Are Making NY Taxpayers Fund Letitia James’s Fraud Case

Democrats are making New York taxpayers pay for state Attorney General Letitia James’ legal fees in a fraud case. The Trump administration brought the case against her. Although James has allegedly defrauded New York, that doesn’t matter to corrupt New York Democrats.

New Yorkers have to pay for her alleged defrauding of New York and Virginia.

The Story

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a $254 billion budget last week. Voting begins on Wednesday. In the state operations section of the budget, the language allows money for a legal defense fund. James can use it to cover her legal costs in the fraud case brought by the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

While she isn’t explicitly mentioned, there seems to be no reason she can’t use it. It’s the Letitia James slush fund.

New York is a one-party state, and it will be approved by the Democrat legislature. Hochul is corrupt. We knew she was guilty of pay-for-play before the election; still, people voted for her.

Elise Stefanik’s Statement

“Kathy Hochul and Albany Democrats have reached a new low in their corrupt, far-left agenda by sneaking language into the state budget that misuses hardworking New Yorkers’ tax dollars to bankroll Letitia James’ legal defense against serious allegations of mortgage fraud. This disgraceful slush fund epitomizes the cesspool of corruption in Albany, where Democrat elites prioritize protecting their own over the needs of New York families.

Letitia James, who illegally weaponized her office to pursue politically motivated witch hunts, now expects taxpayers to foot the bill for her alleged misconduct. Meanwhile, New Yorkers are crushed by skyrocketing crime, a mass exodus from our state, and a cost-of-living crisis fueled by Hochul’s failed policies. Instead of addressing these urgent issues, Albany Democrats are doubling down on shielding their corrupt allies.

This shameful abuse of public funds demands accountability. I call on Governor Hochul to immediately remove this provision from the budget and for an independent investigation into James’ alleged fraud. New Yorkers deserve transparency, not taxpayer-funded cover-ups. As a proud representative of Upstate New York, I will continue to fight against the corrupt one-party rule in Albany and stand up for the hardworking families who are fed up with this blatant betrayal of public trust.”

