Pete Buttigieg’s Career Should Be Over as the FAA Struggles

Our Airline industry is suffering from Obama-Biden DEI requirements, failing equipment, and inadequate staffing. The GAO noted deficiencies in a report in 2023, but the Biden administration did nothing.

Democrats are trying to blame the new Trump administration for the Newark airport chaos. Meanwhile, this administration has been in office since January. Despite all the warnings, the Biden administration, namely Pete Buttigieg, did nothing to modernize the airport system during his four years. Instead, the Biden-Buttigieg regime added DEI policy and staffing, which presented enormous challenges.

Then-Secretary Pete Buttigieg was hunting for imaginary racist roads to alter at a cost of billions of dollars. This is the man who couldn’t fix potholes in South Bend.

Democrats refused to pass an airport modernization bill, which would have addressed some of the problems the GAO found.

Democrats do not want to be held responsible for anything.

Secretary Duffy is making the modernization of aircraft a spending priority.

Newark Is a National Problem

According to NBC News’s anonymous source, Newark air traffic control has recently lost contact with pilots at least eight or nine times.

In 2023, the FAA determined that 105 of the 138 systems were either unsustainable or potentially unsustainable. More than half of those have critical operational impacts on the safety and efficiency of the national airspace.

It found that 75% of air traffic control systems were unsustainable.

A National Air Systems Safety Report said that overtime is at a historically high level and increasing. High rates of overtime for extended periods introduce risk into the NAS.

Several associated issues include absenteeism, lower productivity, and fatigue. They don’t have enough staff.

The Biden administration did nothing; they made it worse by requiring DEI hiring, severely limiting the candidates they could choose. White men could barely be employed for air traffic control. They hired based on race, gender, LGBT status, and disability.

Thus, they could not fill positions.

