If India and Pakistan get into a nuclear war, no one would survive. India has cut water to Pakistan and suspended trade and water access in response to the Pahalgam attack [At Pahalgam, Pakistani terrorists slaughtered 26 tourists]. India has also bombed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan. Pakistan has promised to avenge the attacks, denying any involvement in the Pahalgam attacks.

Pakistan has threatened nuclear war if it feels the Indian threat is existential and it believes an incursion is imminent.

Perhaps none of this would have happened if Imran Khan hadn’t been imprisoned with the help of Jack Smith and the US regime.

If you don’t need the background information, go to 012:30. At that mark, they explain the existential threat and the potential scenario.

Releasing 100 to 250 nukes, you have a climate catastrophe (13:50). If Russia, China, and the US got involved, it would mean the end of the world, but that isn’t likely. China is Pakistan’s ally, and Russia and the US are allies of India.

India restricts itself to not using nukes by contract. Pakistan won’t sign an agreement not to use nukes. Would Pakistan use nukes, destroying itself and taking India with it? They said they will.

