Without Any Evidence, MSM Blows Up No-Never-Mind Signal Chat

By
M Dowling
-
3
67

The media is going bonkers over what Donald Trump called a glitch that allowed Trump and GOP hater Jeffrey Goldberg in on a Signal chat he claims included war plans.

Goldberg is the editor of the far-far-left rag, the Atlantic. He was the tall tale teller of the Russiagate hoax and came up with the suckers and losers lie. Goldberg dedicates his every waking moment to destroying Republicans, especially Donald Trump.

Because of his claim that he heard war plans, the media is running wild and demanding the firing of DoD Secretary Hegseth. Democrats and their media want to use this to improve their abysmal polling.

FangFang’s boyfriend posted this on X:

Why didn’t Swalwell resign after sleeping with the enemy while serving on a sensitive intelligence committee and a CIA subcommittee?

Democrats are trying to make this the crisis of the century.

So, why doesn’t Jeffrey Goldberg give us some evidence?

He’s Walking It Back

DNI Gabbard, DoD Hegseth, CIA head Ratcliffe all say they weren’t war plans.

Who added Goldberg? He’s clearly trying to take down the administration. It was stupid, or it was deliberately damaging. It is also clear that Goldberg presented no evidence. Given his history of lying, we shouldn’t believe a word he says without proof.


