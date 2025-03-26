Without Any Evidence, MSM Blows Up No-Never-Mind Signal Chat

The media is going bonkers over what Donald Trump called a glitch that allowed Trump and GOP hater Jeffrey Goldberg in on a Signal chat he claims included war plans.

Goldberg is the editor of the far-far-left rag, the Atlantic. He was the tall tale teller of the Russiagate hoax and came up with the suckers and losers lie. Goldberg dedicates his every waking moment to destroying Republicans, especially Donald Trump.

Because of his claim that he heard war plans, the media is running wild and demanding the firing of DoD Secretary Hegseth. Democrats and their media want to use this to improve their abysmal polling.

FangFang’s boyfriend posted this on X:

Bro, you nearly killed all of them. Just resign. https://t.co/U8h24GFigC — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 26, 2025

Why didn’t Swalwell resign after sleeping with the enemy while serving on a sensitive intelligence committee and a CIA subcommittee?

Democrats are trying to make this the crisis of the century.

Funny, I don’t recall this midget calling on Hillary Clinton to resign as secretary of state when she got busted sending classified information over an illegal computer server, https://t.co/Ww3Q3B0n2e — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 26, 2025

So, why doesn’t Jeffrey Goldberg give us some evidence?

Jeffrey Goldberg, author of The Atlantic article, dodges question on why he won’t release more of the Signal chat with classified info. What do you think he’s hiding?pic.twitter.com/jPfCKRTWN5 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 25, 2025

He’s Walking It Back

Oh gee wow it’s Jeffrey Goldberg already walking back his “war plans” description. Now it sounds more like a check-in of which Houthis were about to receive ordinance and with what weapons systems…And a weather update. Two hours early. pic.twitter.com/UtqTmk7Yt0 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 25, 2025

DNI Gabbard, DoD Hegseth, CIA head Ratcliffe all say they weren’t war plans.

Who added Goldberg? He’s clearly trying to take down the administration. It was stupid, or it was deliberately damaging. It is also clear that Goldberg presented no evidence. Given his history of lying, we shouldn’t believe a word he says without proof.

Seriously You think that Jeffrey Goldberg got added to a high-level national security conversation by chance? Maybe you thought Covid was from the wet market and not from the lab that was right there and contained Covid-like viruses. The chance that this was done by an… — Mark Penn (@Mark_Penn) March 26, 2025

