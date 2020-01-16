Rand Paul Will Expose Every Republican Who Joins with Democrats

Senator Rand Paul sees the impeachment of Donald J. Trump as a mockery of the rule of law and is not pleased that some of his GOP colleagues want to call witnesses. That should have taken place in the House.

He is taking a hardline on behalf of the President.

END THE TRIAL BEFORE WITNESSES ARE CALLED

“Paul says if four or more of his GOP colleagues join with Democrats to entertain new witness testimony, he will make the Senate vote on subpoenaing the president’s preferred witnesses, including Hunter Biden and the whistleblower who revealed the Ukraine scandal — polarizing picks who moderate Republicans aren’t eager to call. So he has a simple message for his party: end the trial before witnesses are called,” Politico reports.

“If you vote against Hunter Biden, you’re voting to lose your election, basically. Seriously. That’s what it is,” Paul said during an interview in his office on Wednesday. “If you don’t want to vote and you think you’re going to have to vote against Hunter Biden, you should just vote against witnesses, period.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned Republicans not to divide the party and endanger his slim GOP majority. However, what Paul is doing could help him.

THEY WILL BE ON THE RECORD

But if a majority of the Senate agrees to hear witnesses, Paul is ready to go all out to make sure everyone in the Senate is on the record about whether they stand with Trump.

“My first preference would be to be done with it as soon as possible and not to have any witnesses,” Paul said. “If they insist on having people like Bolton coming forward, my insistence will be not just one witness. But that the president should be able to call any witnesses that he deems necessary to his defense.”

He will be able to do it with the process Senate Majority Leader McConnell has outlined.

An initial vote to consider witnesses has been sought by GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. If it fails, the trial is likely to head to closing arguments.

Paul is unified when it comes to hearing the opening arguments, but that is where his efforts to unify will end.