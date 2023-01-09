Democrats Demand US Extradite Former President Bolsonaro

Pressure is allegedly building on Joe Biden to extradite Bolsonaro after the storming of Brazil’s government buildings. NBC News claims he’s facing mounting pressure. We doubt Joe Biden needs pressure to extradite a right-wing leader, but NBC News claims he does.

“President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure Monday to remove Jair Bolsonaro from the country a day after supporters of the former far-right leader stormed Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace,” NBC reports.

We let everyone come into this country to stay, but not a former Brazilian president? The US has to extradite him?

The article continued with an attack on Republicans on Jan. 6:

“Nearly two years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Twitter, adding that the “US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida.”

Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Mark Takano of California echoed calls for Bolsonaro’s removal from the country.

NBC News then drew comparisons between Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro. There were many differences too, but they ignored them. They also seem to forget that South American countries have riots like this rather frequently.

A Professor Landman in Nottingham said the US should revoke his visa, but the US would need incontrovertible evidence he’s tied to the riots. He then suggested Lula would seek extradition since he did vow to go after him for “encouraging” the riots.

Investigations have begun, and 400 people were arrested. There were few police in the capital that day, leading some to question whether the police were in on it.

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said, “They will not succeed in destroying Brazilian democracy.” He means democracy the way Biden, Obama, Soros, Clinton, and Lula mean democracy.

BIDEN FOUGHT FOR LULA DURING THE ELECTION

It is a mystery to some why Joe Biden and his administration put the full force of their support behind corrupt communist Lula, who is also a World Economic Forum proponent. Hillary Clinton did the same thing with Honduras. She supported the most radical candidate.

Biden threatened Brazil if they launched a coup and didn’t allow Lula to assume power. The US administration wants the hard-left WEFer in power, not Bolsonaro, and basically campaigned for him.

According to Foreign Policy Magazine, “Over the past year, U.S. President Joe Biden has deployed top administration officials to meet with their Brazilian counterparts and convey a simple message to President Jair Bolsonaro: Don’t derail Brazil’s democracy.

That’s what progressives call socialist nations – democracies.

“Top officials from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and even the CIA have held meetings and calls with Brazilian officials to try to head off any efforts by Bolsonaro to subvert the results of the country’s heated presidential elections.”

Foreign Policy reports that Biden was involved in Brazil’s presidential election. The article “How Team Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections” unabashedly states that Biden personnel from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and CIA all took part in threatening the Bolsonaro administration in rare, escalatory diplomatic meetings. Then, they took their false narratives to the corporate media.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise if the corrupt Biden administration does extradite him.

Lula was sentenced to prison for fraud and got out of it in time to run for office. Biden actively campaigned for him and threatened the military not to contest the election.

Every one is aware that Lula of Brazil was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison for the EXACT SAME SHIT that the Biden family was doing in Ukraine, right? https://t.co/U6YXbqDVX0 — Musashi (@MusashiBonMot) January 9, 2023

Related