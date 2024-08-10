Devastating Report of Tim Walz’s Deceptive Retirement from the NG

The following information is devastating. Get this information out to the public if you can. Minnesota National Guard Doug Julien Sergeant Major Julian explained how far more significant Tim Walz’s deployment dodging was.

It wasn’t a small matter. He was deceptive, and he let his men and commanders down. He used a backdoor to get out of going to Iraq.

Absolutely devastating and it debunks all of the lies spread by Tim Walz’s defenders. I want him on the ticket as VP. The conversation is over. Tim Walz is a deployment dodging stolen valor fraud! pic.twitter.com/CzDiyoHwSv — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 9, 2024