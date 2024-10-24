Hundreds of Tren de Aragua Are in the US, Gaining a Foothold

NBC News reports that DHS is investigating over 600 migrants with ties to the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. So far, 100 have been identified as gang members. NBC’s expert says there are likely many more than 600 here.

The Venezuelan gang, known as Tren de Aragua, or TDA, has a known presence in 15 states and a possible presence in eight others, according to the data.

Homeland Security officials began working to compile the data on TDA this spring after they saw a spike in crime by gang members in New York and other cities across the U.S. Crimes tied to the gang include sex trafficking in Louisiana and the point-blank shooting of two New York City police officers.

[…]

Law enforcement experts say the figure of 600 illustrates the gap in intelligence about the gang’s presence in the U.S. due to the lack of information provided by the Venezuelan government.

“The number is almost disturbingly low,” said Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence and an NBC News contributor. “It should be higher.”

But Figliuzzi said TDA has not yet reached the size or sophistication levels of larger gangs that have existed in the U.S. for years.

“Most gang experts would say that TDA is not yet exhibiting signs of sophistication and advanced organization within the United States,” he said.

What they aren’t saying is they came illegally under Biden-Harris. Harris plans to keep the border open and give mass amnesty and a path to citizenship to illegal migrants. It will forever change the United States.

No one is deporting them. Our borders are wide open.

Over 600 illegal migrants have been found in the U.S. and have ties to Tren de Aragua, a transnational crime organization from Venezuela. I’ve been talking about this violent gang for months. Flashback to what I said in Septemberpic.twitter.com/mSevyZzEBS — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) October 24, 2024

Tren de Aragua — a brutal, ruthless Venezuelan gang — has been terrorizing Latin America for years. Now, they’ve infiltrated the U.S. via BIDEN’S OPEN BORDER — and they’re coming to a city near you. pic.twitter.com/Zz4KusruXp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2024