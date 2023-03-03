Political Debauchery! DOJ Says Trump Can Be Sued for J6 “Riot Harm”

According to the Department of Justice, Donald Trump can be sued by Capitol police officers and Democrat lawmakers for riot harm. The rally was planned before Donald Trump said a word about it. He jumped on it after the fact. He also told people to march peacefully.

This is a cynical political move by the corrupt DOJ. The activist media will support it. ‘Riot harm’ applies more to Antifa and BLM, groups that had many of their criminal records expunged.

The Justice Department told a Washington federal appeals court in a legal filing that it should allow the lawsuits to move forward, rejecting Trump’s argument that he is immune from the claims.

Meanwhile, the corrupt Biden family is unaccountable for anything.

The department said it takes no position on the lawsuit claims that the former president’s words incited the attack on the Capitol. Nevertheless, Justice lawyers told the court that a president would not be protected by “absolute immunity” if his words were found to have been an “incitement of imminent private violence.”

Forget Donald Trump; this is a crucial First Amendment case.

He has the power to instigate ‘riot harm.’

Does this mean E. Palestine can sue Biden for harming them? How about people harmed by drugs and traffickers coming through his open border? Can they sue Joe Biden?

The DOJ said as president, he has “an extraordinary power to speak to his fellow citizens and on their behalf,’ they wrote. “But that traditional function is one of public communication and persuasion, not incitement of imminent private violence.”

The brief was filed by lawyers of the Justice Department’s Civil Division and has no bearing on a separate criminal investigation by a department special counsel into whether Trump can be criminally charged.

In addition to the ‘riot harm,’ several government agencies, including the DOJ’s Special Counsel, are fishing around for a crime to charge against Donald Trump.

Can the J6 prisoners, deprived of their human and constitutional rights, also sue? New York Black Lives Matter did and won, despite rioting and hurting police officers. Three hundred will receive $21,500 apiece.

This is Attorney General Merrick Garland’s idea of fair and equitable treatment under the law.

