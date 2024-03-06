Democrats Laugh at VA Voters for Concerns About Open Borders

Last night, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow mocked voters from Virginia who said their chief concern in this election is illegal immigration. This is their way of trying to silence us.

Darien Gap, credit Michael Yon

Bill Melugin, who is at the border daily, said he couldn’t believe how out of touch they are. Another illegal was arrested for raping a 14-year-old child.

She’s gone thanks to their open borders

Are they out of touch, or is it something else? This is part of the plan to get Democrats their permanent electoral majority, and the raped little children are only collateral damage? Open borders is a global movement led by the UN.

I’m asking. Could they be this ill-informed? What do you think?

A heated argument from twenty years ago. Where do you stand?


