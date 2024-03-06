Democrats Laugh at VA Voters for Concerns About Open Borders

Last night, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow mocked voters from Virginia who said their chief concern in this election is illegal immigration. This is their way of trying to silence us.

Bill Melugin, who is at the border daily, said he couldn’t believe how out of touch they are. Another illegal was arrested for raping a 14-year-old child.

Are they out of touch, or is it something else? This is part of the plan to get Democrats their permanent electoral majority, and the raped little children are only collateral damage? Open borders is a global movement led by the UN.

I’m asking. Could they be this ill-informed? What do you think?

MSNBC’s @jrpsaki @Maddow laugh at and mock Virginia voters for caring about border crisis, where just a few weeks ago an illegal alien released by Biden administration was arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl. @BillMelugin_ @kilmeade @SteveDoocy @ainsleyearhardt react: pic.twitter.com/YdrLhIFIVG — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 6, 2024

A heated argument from twenty years ago. Where do you stand?

FLASHBACK: 20 years ago Bill O’Reilly nearly took Geraldo’s head off on air when he was apologizing for illegal alien violence “THEY HAVE NO RIGHT TO BE HERE!!” pic.twitter.com/uPBvbA3dtT — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) February 28, 2024

