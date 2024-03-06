Mitch McConnell Endorses DJT and a Snowball Survives in Hell

M Dowling
11

Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump now that Haley is almost gone. With Democratic voters, she won one state and DC. It only took Donald Trump winning almost every state on Super Tuesday. Better late than never.

At least he finally endorsed him. He will help unite the party, something Haley won’t do based on her statement this morning and her campaign last night.


2 Comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
11 seconds ago

No one takes that endorsement seriously. Mitch leads from way behind and is trying to keep some semblance of a reputation. But, he is part of the effort to ruin the USA, including supporting the invasion of our country. He will now proceed to do whatever he can behind to defeat conservative candidates, as he has done a long time.

Trump guy
Trump guy
27 minutes ago

I WOULD NEVER WANT A TRAITORS ENDORSEMENT, AND I BET TRUMP DOES NOT EITHER, OTHER THAN USING HIM AS A USEFUL IDIOT.

