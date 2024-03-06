Mitch McConnell Endorses DJT and a Snowball Survives in Hell

Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump now that Haley is almost gone. With Democratic voters, she won one state and DC. It only took Donald Trump winning almost every state on Super Tuesday. Better late than never.
At least he finally endorsed him. He will help unite the party, something Haley won’t do based on her statement this morning and her campaign last night.
Breaking: Mitch McConnell endorses President Trump. pic.twitter.com/8NkwDhytAG
— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 6, 2024
BREAKING NEWS: Mitch McConnell endorses The Donald.
pic.twitter.com/6OBQFoQtw9
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2024
No one takes that endorsement seriously. Mitch leads from way behind and is trying to keep some semblance of a reputation. But, he is part of the effort to ruin the USA, including supporting the invasion of our country. He will now proceed to do whatever he can behind to defeat conservative candidates, as he has done a long time.
I WOULD NEVER WANT A TRAITORS ENDORSEMENT, AND I BET TRUMP DOES NOT EITHER, OTHER THAN USING HIM AS A USEFUL IDIOT.