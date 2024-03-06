Mitch McConnell Endorses DJT and a Snowball Survives in Hell

Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump now that Haley is almost gone. With Democratic voters, she won one state and DC. It only took Donald Trump winning almost every state on Super Tuesday. Better late than never.

At least he finally endorsed him. He will help unite the party, something Haley won’t do based on her statement this morning and her campaign last night.

Breaking: Mitch McConnell endorses President Trump. pic.twitter.com/8NkwDhytAG — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 6, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Mitch McConnell endorses The Donald.

pic.twitter.com/6OBQFoQtw9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2024

