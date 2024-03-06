Gov. Hochul to Send 1000 Military & State Police to NYC Subways

Instead of cracking down on criminals and eliminating the bail reform law, Governor Kathy Hochul will send 1,000 members of the state police and National Guard to the transit system.

The crime wave has increased since illegal immigrants have piled into the city. Nothing will be done about that.

Hochul says this is “a show of force.” It is, but it won’t solve the problem in New York.

We don’t prosecute crimes that Democrats don’t like, and we don’t keep criminals in prison.

Hochul said, “These brazen, heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated. No one heading to their job or to visit family or go to a doctor appointment should worry that the person sitting next to them possesses a deadly weapon,” she said.

The statistics on crime in the subway are murky, according to the NY Times. “…three homicides have taken place since January, and several brutal assaults, including the stabbing of a transit worker on Feb. 29, have once again raised questions about the safety of the city’s transit system.

Wouldn’t it be better to enforce the law and close the borders?

