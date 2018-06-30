Democrats, Michael Moore Won’t Like DoJ’s New Detention Policy

An activist judge in California recently found in favor of open borders’ groups prohibiting separation of families by the U.S. government. It is absurd that lower courts and nobody judges are controlling the Executive Branch of the United States. Still, Congress has made no effort to pass a law to stop it and the Executive Branch follows the rulings. However, they won’t like the DoJ’s next move to attempt to deal with the problem.

The DoJ has made the decision to circumvent this latest ruling in a case called Ms. L vs ICE.

Government lawyers said the judge’s ruling earlier this week, making most family separations illegal, supersedes the 20-day rule and other restrictions, and gives the government the ability to hold families together until their immigration cases are completed.

“The government will not separate families but detain families together during the pendency of immigration proceedings when they are apprehended at or between ports of entry,” the Justice Department said in a filing with Judge Dolly M. Gee.

THE BACKGROUND

A 2015 Flores ruling prohibits holding children in detention more than 20 days. That’s why illegals are carting children on this dangerous journey with criminals. It inevitably led to the ‘catch and release’ policy. That means every illegal with a child gets released into the interior of the U.S. The ‘families’ are told to come back for court appearances but almost none do. It forces open borders.

More and more of these illegals now bring children. In fact, dirt poor Central Americans are selling their children to the cartels.

The only way children can be released is if the parent agrees to the separation. Some or many of these people aren’t even the parents.

“We are beholden to a broken immigration system that Congress has refused to fix and that courts have exacerbated,” the department said in a statement. “While Congress has recessed for the 4th of July holiday, we continue to urge them to act decisively in order to solve the crisis at our border and end ‘catch and release.’”

Michael Moore won’t like it. He is one of the leaders of the fringe Communists/Socialists now controlling the Democrat Party. Here are his sentiments, expressed in vulgar terms as is typical: