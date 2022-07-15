Democrats Move on Statehood for Puerto Rico

Democrats have a resolution prepared which would give PR a choice of becoming a state, a sovereign nation, or a free association entity.

Democrats say there is a need to change their status right away.

“Finding a resolution to Puerto Rico’s political status has been one of my top priorities as Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee. But I know that the decolonization of Puerto Rico shouldn’t be a decision made by lawmakers in Washington alone. That’s why I’m so proud of both the work and commitment of my colleagues toward incorporating feedback from the leaders and residents of Puerto Rico into this final bill,” Grijalva said in a statement.

Grijalva is very far left, which arouses concerns that it comes from him.

THE BILL

The bill’s three options for an upcoming status referendum are statehood for Puerto Rico, independence from the United States and “sovereignty in free association with the United States.”

The third option would put Puerto Rico in a similar situation as the Marshall Islands, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia — former U.S. trust territories that gained independence in the 20th century and signed a compact of free association.

Under the bill, Puerto Ricans would head to the polls to vote on a federally sponsored plebiscite with all three options on the ballot, and a runoff if any option fails to get more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round.

The plan is to rush the bill through Congress. They have to beat any Republican majorities coming in November.

“We should be able to pass it out of committee in July and then have a floor vote in September. The Senate will have plenty of time after that to respect the will of the people of Puerto Rico,” said Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.), one of the lead sponsors of the bill.

You see how these Democrats think. They want all the power and they will do anything to make that happen.

The bill’s passage through the House seems likely.

“In this bill, we have a compromise that does not stack the deck in favor of one outcome or another but establishes a fair and democratic process for self-determination. I thank my counterparts, both Democrat and Republican for their good-faith efforts in putting this legislation together,” Velázquez said in a statement.

“I am proud of the joint collaborative effort that we have achieved to provide a mechanism to end Puerto Rico’s unjust territorial status. With this legislation, Congress rejects the status quo and allows voters to decide their future with three constitutionally viable options,” González-Colón said.

Apparently, some RINOs support this. It might not be enough so Democrats are looking to take advantage of the lame-duck session in the Senate.

If they become a state, it’s irrevocable.

Many Puerto Ricans don’t want to become US citizens so democrats introduced a ‘free association” option.

Under independence, Puerto Ricans who are already U.S. citizens would be allowed to keep their citizenship, but their children would not inherit U.S. citizenship or nationality.

Under free association, Puerto Ricans who are already U.S. citizens would keep their citizenship and would pass down their citizenship to their children if both parents are U.S. citizens for as long as the first Articles of Free Association last.

However, a birth within Puerto Rican territory would no longer grant U.S. citizenship to a child.

Free association does not exist under US law. They would be a sovereign nation and not fall under the US Constitution. They would make their own laws. Either party could terminate, but it’s unlikely Republicans would ever dare to make the break. They would exist outside the US laws but most would still vote in US elections for decades to come if Democrats’ idea prevail. Puerto Rico would negotiate the terms. Normally, they would not have representation in Congress.

