This Is Why DHS Denied Info to Congress on Illegal Alien Terrorists

The Department of Homeland Security has a new policy requiring Congress members requesting information on criminal non-citizens accused of terror and assassination plots to get privacy waivers from them first.

Unless Republicans who made a recent request agree, DHS will not give them information about the threats.

In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, obtained by Fox News Digital, Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee say the agency “has implemented a new policy requiring Members of Congress to obtain signed privacy release waivers from criminal non-U.S. citizens, including those illegally in the United States, and submit that waiver to the Department before the Department will provide the Committee with general information about the threats posed by such individuals.”

Republicans only found out when they requested briefings about two terrorist plots.

The first was an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush (Iraqi citizen, Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, living in Columbus, Ohio is charged with aiding and abetting a plot to kill former President George W. Bush), and the second an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot by two illegal immigrants (they planned a mass shooting and are charged with possession of a firearm so far).

“It is unconscionable that DHS would implement or maintain any policy or practice to directly or indirectly inhibit Congress’s ability to conduct timely, highly relevant oversight that may require legislative action,” the letter by Reps. John Katko, R-NY, August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Mayra Flores, R-Texas, says.

