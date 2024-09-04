Democrats Now Call Donald Trump Anti-Semitic to Win Votes

Democrats are afraid they will lose Jewish voters, so they are now claiming that Trump is attacking Jewish Democrats. They’re making it about their faith instead of the fact that they’re voting for people who don’t support Israel or Jewish people.

Democrats say Trump called a few of the Jewish Democrats “absolute fools” who “need their heads examined” if they vote for Kamala Harris.

The media found some Jewish advocates who agree that Trump is using anti-Semitic tropes.

“It’s deeply dangerous, deeply disturbing, and it’s part of this broader normalization of antisemitism,” Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the nonpartisan Jewish Council for Public Affairs, told NBC News. “Trump believes that he’s entitled to the Jewish vote, entitled to support from Jews, and when they don’t give it to him, he immediately defaults to this idea of the disloyal or bad Jew.”

Amy is wrong. He has a Jewish family. His daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren are Jewish. He has shown by all he has done for Jewish people and Israel that he cares about them. And frankly, it’s quite obvious that if Jews vote for Kamala and Tim, they are voting for anti-Israel people; there is little doubt of that.

Trump is not calling them disloyal Jews. He’s trying to tell them Harris and Walz will support radical Islam before they support Jews. That’s where the votes are in the future. He wants Jews to keep their power base.

The problem is many Jewish people are leftists, and they are leftists before they are Jewish. I fear for them, and so does Donald Trump.