God only talks to Mitt about Trump [Mitt expects to face “unimaginable” consequences

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expects he’ll face “unimaginable” consequences for breaking with his party.

“I don’t know what they’ll be, there’s some I know,” Romney said in an interview released by New York Time’s “Daily” podcast Thursday when asked what consequences he anticipates from the decision.

“I know they’ll be a consequence and I just have to recognize that and do what you think is right,” Romney added.

In the interview, which was conducted shortly before he announced his decision Wednesday morning, Romney declared again that he had to vote to convict Trump, because “This for me is fundamental to my oath to God .”

GOD ONLY TALKS TO MITT ABOUT TRUMP

Odd how he felt no such call from God when the House denied the President due process, the presumption of innocence and wouldn’t allow him to have an attorney present during the impeachment until the end. When House Democrats presented witnesses, who were just legal talking heads, they had three and only allowed Republicans one.

Funny, how he wasn’t bothered by Obama sending cash and gold in the dead of night to Iran.

When Obama used the IRS to acquire the identities of Trump supporters and then went after them, Romney didn’t hear God’s call.

A former Obama administration official influenced the election in Israel and again, St. Mitt was silent.

The examples are endless. God only talks to Mitt when it concerns Donald Trump.

Republicans are “very upset” according to Sen. Mike Lee.

HAMMERING AWAY AT THE TRAITOR

The President has been hammering him on Twitter.

Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election. Read the Transcripts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020

Lou Dobbs a host of the Fox Business Network said on his show Wednesday night that there is no place in the Republican Party for someone like Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

“Romney is going to be associated with Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold forever, when he is not even a footnote in a footnote otherwise, because of his betrayal,” Dobbs said Wednesday evening, after Romney’s sanctimonious decision to vote to convict the President of abuse of power.

He called Romney “pitiful” and “pathetic.”

Ed Rollins, the co-chairman of the Donald Trump Great America PAC, added that he’s essentially no longer even a Republican.

“Romney said when he’s running for the Senate, ‘I’m not a Reagan Republican,’” Rollins noted. “He’s now not a Trump Republican. There are no Romney Republicans.”

Romney will likely become a pariah in the party and perhaps in Utah. North and South Utahans are infuriated with him. There is also a recall effort underway.