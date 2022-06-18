Democrats Push for Housing Reparations

A national reparations program is stalled in Congress but it’s making progress in state and local governments, according to Axios. Democrats want to close the housing gap with wealth redistribution from white people to black people.

Far-left Axios says reparations are necessry to redress generations of damages from slavery and other state-sanctioned discriminatory practices.

Axios claims the homeownership gap is driven by decades of unequal access to mortgage financing.

An independent advisory committee in St. Paul, Minnesota, presented its recommendations this week for the next steps in the city’s reparations push. It cited proposals to address inequities in housing. This included a forgivable down payment assistance fund as reparations.

“Direct cash payment is at the top, but then there’s things that follow that: housing, education, health and wellness, business [opportunities], and the criminal injustice system,” Trahern Crews told Axios. Trahern Crews is a violent Black Lives Matter organizer and a communist.

Crews said the fallout over George Floyd’s murder brought renewed interest and urgency to the effort in St. Paul. “I believe that St. Paul is leading right now on reparations for the whole country,” he said.

Democrats are calling for reparations in every area of life, not just housing. They are abandoning equality and moving to equity. They demand equal outcomes, unearned outcomes. It’s a Marxist tenet.

