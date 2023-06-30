The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that colleges cannot use race to determine admission. It’s unconstitutional.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion that “the Harvard and UNC admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause. Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful endpoints. We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today.”

Democrats are bitter and angry.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) bizarrely stated in a tweet, “Roberts’ majority opinion does violence to justice and fairness in America.”

Rep. Steven Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, condemned the ruling. Some Democrats are now floating ideas for legislative action. They want to legislate racism.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action—with Rep. Steven Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, condemning the ruling. As CBS News’ @NikolenDC reports, some Democrats are now floating ideas for legislative action. pic.twitter.com/i6QKwymzZ8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 29, 2023

Rep. Hank Johnson referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Justice ‘Harlan Crow’ Thomas” on Thursday as he called for the expansion of the court in the wake of its decision restricting the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

Sen. Chuck Schumer spun it from the Marxist perspective, as did all the Democrats who spoke out.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling put a giant roadblock in America’s march toward racial justice. The consequences will be felt immediately as students of color will face an admission cycle next year with fewer opportunities. These negative consequences could continue for generations,” he said.

Joe Biden said the Court wasn’t a “normal court.” If it doesn’t go his way, it’s not normal in his mind, such as it is. He openly told schools to defy the Court. This guy is such a racist:

“Poor kids are just as bright as White kids” – President Joe Biden The Left view Blacks as stupid idiots that’s why they get Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to encourage Blacks to vote Democrat at every election Supreme Court Affirmative Action Justice Clarence Thomas pic.twitter.com/88YrrjcvwT — The Centerview (@centerviewnews) June 29, 2023

Democrat leaders are fans of systemic racism.

A huge majority of Americans, including Democrats, approve of the decision.

Left wing media — especially on Twitter — is going to lose its mind over the Supreme Court decision striking down race in college admissions, but huge majorities of Americans — including Democrats — agree with their decision. pic.twitter.com/DqO6leVva8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 29, 2023

