VA gov will forcefully put anti-gun laws in place, including confiscation

Far-far-left Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam announced this week that he will aggressively work to put extreme anti-gun laws in the state. Since Democrats now have full control of the state, he will also confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens.

At Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Blackface Northam “mentioned universal background checks, banning the sale of [semi-automatic firearms] and high-capacity magazines, restoring the law that limits purchases to one gun a month, and a red flag law that would empower a court to temporarily remove a gun from a person deemed to be a risk to himself or others,” The Washington Post reported.

It is only the beginning, he indicated.

“We will at least start with those,” Northam, aka coonman to his med school friends, said.

As far as confiscating guns from law-abiding citizens, Northam said “that’s something I’m working [on] with our secretary of public safety,” adding that he will work with anti-gun activists on the issue.

Blackface Northam has always had this on his agenda, but when his medical school yearbook turned with him in either blackface of a KKK robe, he put it on the back burner.

We can’t let this happen!

Free Beacon reports:

Democrats have a strong incentive, in the form of millions in dark money, to implement new gun control laws. In each of the last three election cycles, Everytown for Gun Safety—backed by billionaire Michael Bloomberg—and other gun control groups have spent large sums of money backing Democrats. Everytown spent $2.5 million to help push Democrats into the majority in Virginia, while the National Rifle Association spent just $300,000 supporting Republicans, according to CNBC.

Bloomberg has been essentially buying smaller elections and building up his control over the state with loyal recipients of his large cache of campaign money. He gave far-left candidates very large sums to defeat opponents in small races where a lot of money is rarely if ever seen.

A MAYOR REALIZED WHAT BLOOMBERG WAS UP TO

John Tkazyik, the mayor of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., said in February 2014 that he quit Bloomberg’s group, Mayors Against Illegal Guns after he realized its objective was outright confiscation of firearms from law-abiding citizens.

“It did not take long to realize that MAIG’s agenda was much more than ridding felons of illegal guns. Under the guise of helping mayors facing a crime and drug epidemic, MAIG intend[s] to promote confiscation of guns from law-abiding citizens,” Tkazyik wrote in a column in the Poughkeepsie Journal in 2014.

“Nearly 50 pro-Second Amendment mayors have left the organization. They left for the same reason I did,” he also added.

Anyone tied to Bloomberg wants to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens – period!

“I don’t believe, never have believed, and never will believe that public safety is enhanced by encroaching on our right to bear arms, and I will not be a part of any organization that does,” he said.