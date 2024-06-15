Democrats: The Evil Party of Racism

The Senate passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 over strong Democrat opposition. Southern Democrats had launched a 60-day filibuster to try to kill the bill. Republicans invoked cloture, ultimately forcing the vote on June 19. It marked the first time in history that the Senate invoked cloture (a legislative procedure ending a debate and taking a vote) on a Civil Rights bill.



To take it one step further, 95 percent of Senate Democrats voted against the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In the House of Representatives, 91 percent of House Democrats voted against the bill.



Democrats, who claim to support Blacks and the Civil Rights movement were again on the wrong side of history. Ironic how Democrats always try to claim credit for what Republicans accomplish.



So who do Blacks consistently vote for Democrats?



CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRAT MEMBERS OF THE KKK



Democrat Robert Byrd of West Virginia was a member of the Ku Klux Klan while serving in Congress. Byrd served first in the House of Representatives (1953-59), and then in the Senate (1959-2010).



Byrd once wrote, “I shall never fight in the armed forces with a negro by my side … Rather I should die a thousand times, and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.”



Senator Byrd was not alone. Other Democrats who were active members of the KKK served in the House and Senate in the 20th Century. No wonder they joined Byrd in the filibuster to kill the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Following Byrd’s death, Democrat President Barack Obama called him “a voice of principle and reason.” Democrat Senator Joe Biden delivered the eulogy at Byrd’s funeral.



So, tell me again why Blacks vote for Democrats?



DEMOCRAT GOV. FAUBUS AND THE LITTLE ROCK NINE



Orval Faubus, the Democrat Governor of Arkansas, refused to comply with the 1954 Supreme Court decision of Brown v Board of Education. In September 1957, he ordered the Arkansas National Guard to prevent integration of Little Rock Central High School.



Ostensibly called in to “preserve the peace,” the governor mobilized the National Guard to prevent the nine Black students, called the Little Rock Nine, from attending an all-white high school. Republican President Eisenhower issued an Executive Order on September 23, 1957, and sent in the 101st Airborne Division. Soldiers protected the nine black students against violent protestors as they entered the high school building. It was an ugly scene.



Democrat Governor Faubus subsequently signed several acts designed to allow him to close high schools for the express purpose of preventing integration. Known as the “Lost Year,” Faubus successfully closed all four Little Rock public high schools for the entire 1958-59 school year.



Remind me why Blacks vote for Democrats?



DEMOCRAT GOV. GEORGE WALLACE SAID “SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER”



Democrat Governor George Wallace of Alabama is infamous for his Inaugural Address on January 14, 1963. He yelled, “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!”



Making good on his promise, Gov. Wallace went to the University of Alabama in June of that year. Wallace made his “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” to block desegregation of the university. He also stood in defiance of the 1954 Supreme Court decision of Brown v. Board of Education.



President Kennedy responded by issuing an executive order federalizing the Alabama National Guard. Wallace grudgingly relented and allowed Vivian Malone and James Hood to enter the building and register for classes.



Yet, even now in the 21st Century, Blacks still vote for Democrats.



DEMOCRAT’S JIM CROW LAWS



Jim Crow laws were state and local laws introduced and passed by Democrats in Southern states in the late 19th and early 20th centuries intended to enforce racial segregation. The laws also aimed to reinstate and maintain white dominance over Blacks after Reconstruction.



“Jim Crow” was a black-face character created by white performers who used mocking exaggerated stereotypes of slaves. Thomas Rice helped establish the minstrel as a popular theatrical form in the 1850s to the 1870s.



The term Jim Crow somehow became associated with the laws that were used to legitimize the alleged inferiority of African Americans. It was used to rationalize the denial of equal treatment and access that was at the heart of segregation. The ironic part is that Joe Biden and Democrats claim Republicans are trying to take Blacks back to the days of Jim Crow – based on the very laws Democrats created!



Yet Blacks keep voting for Democrats!



BIDEN’S ANTI-INTEGREGATION HISTORY COMES BACK TO HAUNT HIM



Democrat President Biden fought against school busing for integration.



In 1975, as a Democrat Senator, Joe Biden of Delaware sponsored a bill that would limit the power of the courts to order school desegregation with busing. Biden then threw his support behind a measure sponsored by KKK member Robert Byrd that prohibited the use of federal funds to transport students beyond the school closest to their home. That bill passed into law in the Democrat-controlled Congress in 1976.



Biden went on to co-sponsor a bill in 1977 that would have barred federal courts from ordering busing plans unless courts found evidence of discriminatory intent. That bill failed. Rucker Johnson, author of a book on school integration, called Biden “a leader on anti-busing.”



Nevertheless, Blacks overwhelming voted for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.



Let’s not forget that it was Democrats who fought to keep slavery and stop integration. Today President Biden is the leader of that Democrat Party, the Evil Party of Racism. The party of Robert Byrd, Orval Faubus, George Wallace, and Jim Crow Laws. Racists all. Democrats all.









