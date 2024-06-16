Trump Pulls a Small Lead in Two Deep Blue States

Decision Desk HQ’s new survey showed Trump up 0.2 percent in the very blue state of Virginia and up 1.6 percent in deep blue Minnesota.

Biden won Minnesota by 7 points in 2020. Those results are remarkable, and while the percentage is small, it is unheard of.

It has been decades since a Republican presidential candidate has won these states.

Decision Desk HQ is showing Trump with small leads in Virginia and Minnesota https://t.co/R3Q4AzDELD — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) June 14, 2024

Meanwhile, fake Republican warmonger Nikki Haley is out trying to help Joe Biden win. Haley is also still hoping Donald Trump is locked up and she gets appointed to take over. I don’t even know anyone who would vote for her.

Joe Biden’s legacy is clear. He will be remembered as the Commander in Chief who refused to stop our enemies; who spent more on national debt interest than defense; and who weakened America and let China, Russia, and Iran grow stronger. He still has time to do more damage. pic.twitter.com/fiYnGxCwdy — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 14, 2024

Related