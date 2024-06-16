Trump Pulls a Small Lead in Two Deep Blue States

M DOWLING
Decision Desk HQ’s new survey showed Trump up 0.2 percent in the very blue state of Virginia and up 1.6 percent in deep blue Minnesota.

Biden won Minnesota by 7 points in 2020. Those results are remarkable, and while the percentage is small, it is unheard of.

It has been decades since a Republican presidential candidate has won these states.

Meanwhile, fake Republican warmonger Nikki Haley is out trying to help Joe Biden win. Haley is also still hoping Donald Trump is locked up and she gets appointed to take over. I don’t even know anyone who would vote for her.


