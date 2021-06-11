Democrats under Nancy Pelosi are now the party of anti-Semitism



















Only 12 Democrats came out against Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic comments this week. None came out against her anti-America comments. Speaker Pelosi excused Omar, saying she has a different experience in the use of words.

Omar has been here since she was a child and she speaks English just fine.

Pelosi did issue a joint statement with several Democrats stating in part, “…drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all.”

Omar falsely claimed she wasn’t making “a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel.”

“I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems,” said Omar, despite having compared the US and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban during a hearing. She also claimed at the time that the US committed “unspeakable atrocities.”

Apparently, that is all Omar had to do — lie. She remains on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and gets all the top-secret intel.

Watch:

Pelosi said anti-Semite Ilhan Omar should face “no” action for her tweet comparing Israel to terrorist organizations. It’s not the first time Pelosi has been an apologist for Omar. In 2019, She said Omar “has a different experience in the use of words.”pic.twitter.com/XauSvlZgbG — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) June 11, 2021

IT’S REPUBLICANS WHO NANCY HATES

Pelosi was very sympathetic TO Ilhan Omar comparing the US and Israel to terrorists in Hamas and the Taliban. The people she truly hates, however, are Republicans.

While she has little problem with Omar, her hatred for Republicans is extreme.

Pelosi is mentally sick. She is a Marxist, always has been. She has pushed California and her party further and further left.

Her ideology is well in line with the radical communist Omar. Now that the Jewish population is dwarfed by Islamists, she will continue to support the radical Islamists. All she really cares about is power.

Watch:

After defending anti-Semite Ilhan Omar for equating the U.S. & Israel with terrorist groups, Nancy Pelosi bashes Republicans: “Can you imagine those people though? How awful they are” pic.twitter.com/NVWgaCwuLK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2021

REPORTER: “Should any further action be taken against Ilhan Omar?” PELOSI: “No” Omar equated the U.S. & Israel with TERRORIST GROUPS. Pelosi stands with anti-Semites.pic.twitter.com/r4hSNssfol — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) June 11, 2021

