Criticizing Omar for saying US and Israel are like terrorists is RACIST



















Recently, Ilhan Omar tweeted a video of her line of questioning during a hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, captioned, “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.”

In the clip, Omar says, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.” That generated some sharp pushback from only 12 pro-Israel Democratic and most GOP lawmakers.

The GOP wants her off the Foreign Affairs Committee where she gets the highest level intel. Rep. Zeldin tweeted, “Ilhan Omar must be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She should have never been appointed to this Committee in the first place.”

ONLY 12 DEMOCRATS CARE

Only twelve Democrats oppose Ilhan Omar comparing America to the terrorist organization of Hamas and the Taliban. As far as calling the US a terrorist organization, they don’t seem to care at all.

The 12 Democrats are: Brad Schneider, Jake Auchincloss, Ted Deutch, Lois Frankel, Josh Gottheimer, Elain Luria, Kathy Manning, Jerrold Nadler, Dean Phillips, Kim Schrier, Brad Sherman, and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

They released a statement that did NOT call for her removal, just a re-wording of her comments:

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided. Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice.

“The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times, deserving of critique, but false equivalences give cover to terrorist groups. We urge congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”

The vile Omar is unteachable, however. She responded, “It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for “clarification” and not just call. The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”

Squad member Cori Bush claims the statement is racist, and claimed they need to stop attacking Omar after she attacked the US and Israel.

“Stop attacking @IlhanMN. Stop attacking us. I’m not surprised when Republicans attack Black women for standing up for human rights. But when it’s Democrats, it’s especially hurtful. We’re your colleagues. Talk to us directly. Enough with the anti-Blackness and Islamophobia.”

Another Squad member, Rashida Tlaib tweeted, “I am tired of colleagues (both D+R) demonizing @IlhanMN. Their obsession with policing her is sick. She has the courage to call out human rights abuses no matter who is responsible. That’s better than colleagues who look away if it serves their politics.”

How did they demonize her by calling her out for her hatred?

Many Democrats are America and Israel haters as well as communistas.

So, get this straight, if you criticize Omar for calling America or Israel terrorists committing “unspeakable acts,” you’re a racist Islamophobe picking on her.

Others came out for her, including Ayanna Pressley, another communista Squad member.

