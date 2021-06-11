450 ‘journalists’ will now report ‘Israel’s crimes against humanity’



















The Daily Caller reports 450 journalists signed a letter promising to cover ‘Israel’s crimes against humanity.’

What the freakin’ hell?

Where do you start?

Let 4000 rockets rain down on your country and not fire back?

How about you job is just report both sides of the news and let the readers decide?

If you have your office inside the same fourteen story building that Hamas is using to gather electronic intelligence and is using to jam Iron Dome then you are part of the problem.

That said I truly don’t know if anyone on the face of the planet earth can explain the last 4000 years of Middle East history.

